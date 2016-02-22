Reconciliation Action Lead

About us

City of Darwin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Custodians of the lands on which Australia was founded. We proudly acknowledge the Larrakia people as the Traditional Owners of the Darwin region and pay our respects to Larrakia elders past, present, and emerging.

Our vision for reconciliation is one where our First Peoples are treated equally in all relationships. Our Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) August 2020 - July 2022 sets out actions that Council will undertake to promote understanding and reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

About the Opportunity

This position is a full-time opportunity to implement the Council's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) by leading and providing project support across internal business units towards achieving the identified RAP deliverables. The role will also play a pivotal part in strategically connecting Council's internal and external stakeholders to meet the current RAP goals and develop Council's future reconciliation aspirations.

This position will report to the the Executive Manger Community & Culture Services and will be required to lead the implementation of the City of Darwin's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) including providing project support across internal business units towards achieving their identified RAP deliverables. As well as leading the implementation of the current RAP this role leads the development of the next Reconciliation Action Plan and manages the 3 groups associated: Reconciliation Action Advisory Committee, RAP Staff Implementation Group and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Staff Support Network.

About you

To be successful in this role you must be able to develop and deliver workshops and presentations to key stakeholders, develop, and deliver initiatives related to reconciliation that support employees and broader organisation learning, growth and development.

You will lead the internal implementation group including coordination and reporting, lead the development of Council's future RAP with guidance from the RAP Advisory Committee and manage the coordination of NAIDOC week and National reconciliation week events. You will be required to provide high level advice, review existing organisational policies, and support the delivery of strategic and operational plans.

What's on offer

At City of Darwin we offer competitive remuneration with generous leave entitlements. This position has a commencing base salary of $98,206.00 per annum.

For full details of the position and other desirable requirements please refer to the position description.For further enquiries please contact Angela O'Donnell, our Executive Manager of Community and Cultural Services on 0417 883 319 or angela.odonnell@darwin.nt.gov.au.

Applications

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure opportunity under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (CT), and s57 of the Anti- Discrimination Act 1996(NT).

The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

The Application closes at 5 pm Monday 18 July 2022

As part of Council's recruitment process, applicants may be required to undergo pre-employment assessments, such as a Medical Assessment, National Police Check and Psychometric Assessment.